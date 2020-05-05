Ray J's wife forces him to 'quarantine' after catching him with a woman!

Last year Ray J and his Love & Hip Hop wife Princess threatened to divorce, but they finally reunited before the birth of their second child, their son Epik, in December.

Unfortunately, Ray and Princess no longer live together. . at least for the next 7 days.

The "One Wish,quot; singer has been hiding in a hotel 10 minutes from the Los Angeles family home, MTO News confirmed. We have learned that Princess is enforcing strict rules on social interactions during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ray recently told page six of the New York Post that he was ordered to quarantine for at least seven days every time he ignores the patterns of social estrangement and mixes with people he is not living with, just to make sure he doesn't put Princess or her children at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Ray claims that Princess caught him "hanging out: with a woman, whom he says he was doing business with.

Princess has been closely monitoring her activities through social media.

"I'm alone right now. I don't want to quarantine alone," he complains. "I keep telling Princess, but she says, 'If I see a person there with you, you have to start again.' So I really have to lock myself up, because I really miss my kids."