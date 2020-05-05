Home Entertainment Ray J's wife forces him to 'quarantine' after catching him with a...

Ray J's wife forces him to 'quarantine' after catching him with a woman!

Last year Ray J and his Love & Hip Hop wife Princess threatened to divorce, but they finally reunited before the birth of their second child, their son Epik, in December.

Unfortunately, Ray and Princess no longer live together. . at least for the next 7 days.

