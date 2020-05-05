Ray J admits to being quarantined only due to Princess Love's strict rules amidst the coronavirus pandemic

WENN

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; He reveals that his wife ordered him to be quarantined for at least seven days each time he ignores the patterns of social distancing.

Up News Info –

Singer and regular reality show Lightning J he has been forced to quarantine for a week before his wife, Princess love, allows you to spend time with your two young children.

The couple has been experiencing marriage problems for months, and they briefly parted ways in November (19) after Princess, who was very pregnant at the time, accused Ray of abandoning her and her two-year-old daughter Melody in Las Vegas after the Soul Train Awards.

The two threatened divorce, but met before the birth of their second child, their son Epik, in December.

However, it appears that they currently do not live together, as the "One Wish" singer reveals that he has been hiding in a hotel 10 minutes from the family home in Los Angeles, as Princess has imposed strict rules on interactions. during the coronavirus pandemic.

%MINIFYHTML693436916a4bb538d73c4effd18bb92c14%

Ray tells page six of the New York Post that he was ordered to quarantine for at least seven days every time he ignores the patterns of social estrangement and mixes with the people he's not living with, just to make sure that do not put Princess or her children at risk of contracting COVID-19.

And he has been closely monitoring his activities through social media.

"I'm alone right now. I don't want to quarantine alone," he complains. "I keep telling Princess, but she says, 'If I see a person there with you, you have to start again.' So I really have to lock myself up, because I really miss my kids."

The couple married in 2016.