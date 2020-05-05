Home Entertainment Rapper Lil Tjay steps back in beef with a Boogie Wit Da...

Rapper Lil Tjay steps back in beef with a Boogie Wit Da hoodie

Rapper Lil Tjay had a lot to say about A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, but after Don Q and some of Boogie's fellow rappers jumped into the fray, he's now backing down on his words.

He says he doesn't want to smoke.

"Today is a new day, man. I am relaxing, man. I am not trying to argue with anyone," he said. "I'm not going to lie, I'm going to go back to the old Lil Tjay. Without arguing. That's why I never like to publish much because I can't control myself, start to get out of control and shit." My fault for getting out of your composure – F * ck this meat shit, I don't encourage it. "

