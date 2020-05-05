Raina Falcon promoted to VP Publicity for HBO Max – Up News Info

Raina Falcon, who has served as Senior Director of Advertising since joining Turner Networks in 2017, has been promoted to Vice President of HBO Max Publicity. In his new role, Falcon will oversee a team of advertisers and lead the advertising effort for the Originals, Acquisitions and Library Content for HBO Max.

"Raina is a dynamic leader, a great tactical thinker and a consensus builder," said Jori Arancio, EVP Communications, HBO Max, TNT, TBS and truTV, whom Falcon will report to. "She never misses the pace and has a remarkable ability to instantly bring groups of people together, build trust, and foster collaboration, which equates to HBO Max's success, especially as we move rapidly toward launching the platform during this time. without precedents". . "

Falcon has led a team in preparation for the May 27 launch of the HBO Max platform, working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During her time as Senior Director of Advertising, Falcon helped reshape the network brands and oversaw the advertising campaigns for the original programming. On TBS, Falcon oversaw the releases of The Last O.G. and Miraculous workers, both premiered as the # 1 cable comedy on television. On TNT, Falcon directed the very popular All Elite Wrestling debut. AEW: dynamite, which premiered online as the number 1 wrestling show of the night.

Before Turner, Falcon was Senior Director of Talent and Television at BWR Public Relations. In his ten years at the agency, Falcon managed clients like Rachel Bloom, Tatiana Maslany, Anthony Anderson, Maura Tierney, and Ben Kingsley. Falcon also managed the accounts for BWR Showtime, IFC, TBS, and TNT, Broadway Video, and Adult Swim and represented the Theaters of the Vertical Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles and New York.

"I am honored by the opportunity to lead the advertising efforts for HBO Max and the tremendously exciting list of content," said Falcon. "It is a privilege to be given the reins during such a momentous time at WarnerMedia Entertainment and I am very fortunate to work with my amazing and hard-working public relations team and Jori Arancio, an energetic and strategic leader who knows how to move the needle."

Upcoming Max originals available at launch include Love life starring Anna Kendrick; Sundance 2020 Official Selection Documentary In the registry; series of underground ballroom dance competitions Legendary; Craftopia, presented by YouTube star LaurDIY; Looney Tunes cartoon, Warner Bros. Animation; and the sesame workshop The show not too late with Elmo.