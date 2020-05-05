Ragnarok & # 39; Helmer Taika Waititi is officially registered for the new & # 39; movie Star Wars & # 39;

Instagram

It has been announced that the Academy Award winning filmmaker behind & # 39; Jojo Rabbit & # 39; He will direct an upcoming feature film in the Space Fantasy franchise and co-write the script.

Taika Waititi he is preparing to go to a galaxy far, far away. The "Thor: Ragnarok"Helmer has been officially announced to work on a new" Star Wars "movie to be released in theaters.

The news was announced on Monday, May 4, which is the day that fans celebrate the "Star Wars" media franchise created by George Lucas. Known as Star Wars Day, the date was chosen for the pun with the slogan "May the force be with you" as "May the room be with you".

On the official Twitter page for "Star Wars," Disney and Lucasfilm revealed that the filmmaker, who recently won an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work on "Jojo Rabbit"he will co-write the upcoming" Star Wars "movie with Oscar nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Rian Johnson, who directed 2017 "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"He is one of those who are excited to hear about Waititi's involvement in the project. He retweeted the official announcement and expressed it:" I have no idea what kind of SW will come out of the brains of Taika and Krysty and Leslye, if it I would try to guess that I would be wrong, and that is the most exciting thing I can imagine. "

Rian Johnson reacts to the news from Taika Waititi directing a new 'Star Wars' movie.

Along with the announcement, Disney and Lucasfilm also stated that Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland ("Russian doll","Bachelorette party") She is currently developing a new untitled series" Star Wars "for Disney +. She will write, executive produce, and act as showrunner for the series.

Waititi's possible participation in the movie "Star Wars" was first reported in January. The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news at the time, noted that it was not known whether the project is the same or separate from the one being developed by Kevin Feige, with whom Waititi was working closely on "Thor: Ragnarok."

While this will be the first time that the Kiwi director is working on a big-screen installment of the space fantasy franchise, he is no stranger to the "Star Wars" universe as he directed the final episode of the first season of live action series "The Mandalorian"airing on Disney +. He also voiced a bounty hunting droid named IG-11 in the series.