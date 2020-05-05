"Public safety is paramount,quot;: Crow Wing County officials are looking for suspects who fired a firearm at the victim from the vehicle – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says it is actively investigating an assault with a firearm near Merrifield on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the 22000 block area of ​​County Road 4, just north of Merrifield.

Numerous witnesses were located at the scene. The only suspicious information authorities have collected so far is that the suspect was driving a black sedan, wearing a headscarf, and unloaded a firearm from the vehicle while chasing the victim in the incident.

Authorities are now asking anyone with information about the suspect's identity or location to call the sheriff's office at 2-8-829-4749.

Sheriff Scott Goddard says "public safety is paramount,quot; and advises the community "that we are actively investigating this case and any leads we get."

Authorities say this is an isolated incident, but is asking anyone in the area to check their surveillance systems for a black sedan to enter or leave that area between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. May 3.