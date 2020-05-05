Projected spikes in deaths as Americans protest restrictions of social distancing

An investigative model often cited by the White House is now projecting that COVID-19 will kill nearly 135,000 in the US. USA In August, almost double the worst-case scenario forecast last week. The reason? More people go outside.

But there is dramatic evidence of mounting tension after weeks of restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, including a Colorado man who plans to attend a "stay home,quot; protest who was arrested after police found bombs. pipe in your home.

Authorities said the bombs were found inside the home of Bradley Bunn, 53, who was arrested by the FBI on Friday. Sources told Up News Info News that Bunn encouraged protesters to bring firearms to a May Day protest.

It is not just Colorado. In Flint, Michigan, three people were charged with murder in the shooting death of a security guardCalvin Munerlyn, 43, who police said had insisted that one of them wear a mask. And in Boston, hundreds came out to protest the order to stay at Massachuetts' house.

In New York, a police officer was put into service modified after a violent demolition of a man during an offensive against social distancing. In Austin, Texas, a man was arrested for shoving a park ranger overboard after the park ranger asked people to distance themselves. And in Chicago, two big parties were closed, including one in which hundreds of people danced on the street.

Meanwhile, more states announce that companies can open their doors. On Monday, Florida began allowing retailers to reopen outside the populous South Florida region.

Eight states, including Texas, have seen 1,000 or more new case spikes in the past week. Only five states have seen a drop of 1,000 cases during the same period.