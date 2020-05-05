Priyanka Chopra gets the princess makeover, Mindy Kaling channels Jared Leto for Met Gala at home

Instagram

Hollywood stars are holding the Met gala in their own homes after it was announced that the high-fashion event was postponed due to the current coronavirus crisis.

Priyanka Chopra He dealt with the disappointment of missing a visit to the 2020 Met Gala by enjoying a makeover at home courtesy of his niece.

The annual event would be held on May 4, 2020, but was postponed until October 29, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the 37-year-old had her own fashion celebration thanks to niece Krishna.

Chopra turned to social media to post photos of herself wearing a tiara and heavy makeup, adding the title: "First Monday in May. This year's theme: Pretty Pretty Princess."

Mindy Kaling recreates Jared Leto's look

Chopra was not the only star to recognize the canceled Met Gala. Mindy kaling took to social media on Monday May 4, 2020 to recreate Jared LetoThe iconic look from last year's event where he used a replica of his own head as an accessory, while Sarah Jessica Parker and his "date" Andy Cohen connected for a photo of the street outside your home while practicing social distancing.