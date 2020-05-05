Premier League threatened with legal action if there is no promotion, decline in 2020

The Premier League could face a legal battle if it decides to eliminate relegation for this season, according to English Football League chief Rick Parry.

With the coronavirus halting professional soccer in England since mid-March, there are questions about how the seasons will be completed and how champions, European places, promotion and relegation will be determined.

Several teams have shown their willingness to end the season in neutral places, but only if the possibility of relegation is eliminated.

MORE: Agent details bold plan to end PL season in Perth

Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are currently in the Premier League relegation zone, while Watford, West Ham and Brighton are struggling to avoid the fall.

Championship clubs Leeds and West Brom were favored for automatic promotion to England's top flight, but their possible participation in the top division is in doubt.

Parry warned the Premier League that he would be forced to go to court if he decided to remove the promotion and relegation due to the amount of money at stake for the clubs.

"The Premier League is aware of our position on the matter. Lawyers will get rich (if the Premier League chooses not to relegate three teams)," Parry told the government's digital, cultural, media and sports committee.

"There would be a degree of outrage from various clubs in the Championship and it would be a violation of the tripartite agreement."

%MINIFYHTML376ee068a86c1ba1282a27ead8bdb73f14%

Stakeholders are discussing the return of the Premier League, with the probability that any resumption of the season will see matches played behind closed doors.

Parry explained that it was important to complete the campaigns before some players' contracts expired in late July, but he also recognized the financial impact of not having fans in games.

"Our completion date is realistic July 31 because of the contract situation. We cannot go beyond July," he said.

"Players and staff have been suspended and waiting for the clubs to bring them back now, giving up the permit, only to find out later that in a month they can't play would be a complete disaster. We need to make decisions in a matter of days."

"We have a lot of uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season and the undetermined issue of when we will be able to return with crowds, which for the EFL is absolutely critical."

"We are much more dependent on crowd-generated revenue and atmosphere than the Premier League.

"If we started behind closed doors, it would be finely balanced financially. It's almost neutral, but for many clubs it would actually be difficult for them to play."