Plano-based tech company Alkami looks to grow – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Alkami, based in Plano, is a technology company that focuses on the design and implementation of software systems for digital banking.

The company says its technology has proven crucial during COVID-19's pandemic and social distancing guidelines, and are now looking to expand.

They currently have 15 open jobs and are looking to open more in the near future.

Adrianne Court is Alkami's director of human resources and explained her company's operations saying, "What does digital banking mean? It means that most of us do most of our banking online or using a mobile app. So we develop that digital banking experience for our clients. "

Regarding the open jobs at the moment, he said, "Those we are looking for particularly are software engineers and developers with a dot net environment or project managers with skills and software deployment environments," about the positions they are looking to fill.

She says the company's compensation package and salary are competitive and that the jobs are permanent, not temporary.

