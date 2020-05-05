"People want good news" – Up News Info

Disney is in retreat, but former CEO Bob Iger joined the company's second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday to deliver a return message to shareholders.

"Walt Disney Co. has proven exceptionally resilient" for nearly a century, Iger said at the top of the company's quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts. "I think this time it will be no different."

Although the company has not issued a formal announcement about it, Iger has clearly returned to a more operational role as the COVID-19 crisis has worsened. In February, he had passed the CEO's baton to company vet Bob Chapek, intending to focus on the company's creative pursuits. The pandemic complicated the succession process given the severity of the impact in the US. USA And the breadth of vulnerability in the Disney portfolio. With a unique challenge given its participation in cinemas, theme parks and live sports, Disney has seen its shares drop and prior to the call it reported a 91% drop in profits in the second fiscal quarter.

During his prepared remarks, Iger played themes he had throughout his decade and a half as CEO, a career that was to culminate his four-decade career at Disney and ABC.

%MINIFYHTMLb273fde533fe79e2ecf5fdeb21fbaea114%

Obviously, a lot has changed in the world since our last earnings call, ”said Iger. "As someone who has been around for a while and has led this company through some difficult times in the past 15 years … I have absolute confidence" in the company's ability to recover.

"People find comfort in our messages of hope and optimism," said Iger. "They miss doing the things that make them happy," like going to the movies and visiting theme parks.

Disney may be part of the broader recovery in the economy, Iger said. "People want good news. they want to express joy and a feeling of togetherness. "