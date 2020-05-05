People respond to Khia after she suggested that she would win a battle against Trina

We are about to enter the business of Florida, Chile. Khia, who has had a long battle with her rapper and Florida native Trina, suggested that she has been successful for days defeating Trina in battle.

Khia made these comments after Verzuz's historic battle with Teddy Riley and Babyface going head-to-head releasing some classic songs.

In the clip, Khia asked who would want to fight her before Trina was suggested as an opponent, to which Khia replied, "Do you want to have a successful battle, b *** h? I got 285 hits to put on a **.

Khia's comments sent people on Twitter into a frenzy. SLIDE to see what they had to say about a possible battle between the Thug Misses and the Diamond Princess!

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh

