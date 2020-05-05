Pelosi Releases New Virus Pack When McConnell "Pauses,quot; – Up News Info

WASHINGTON – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi pushed Tuesday with the next help of coronavirus, a radical package that will be released soon even as the House remains closed as the Senate reopens in the pandemic.

The key to any plan to reopen the economy, Democrats say, is solid proof. They are also expected to propose another round of direct monetary assistance for eager Americans, funds for states to avoid layoffs, and more money to shore up business in the home economy. Pelosi had indicated that more than $ 800 billion might be needed, but his office declined to confirm a final figure on Tuesday.

"We don't yet have an adequate national testing strategy," said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. "It is life and death."

The contours of the next package are taking shape despite Republican resistance to increased spending and a deepening debate on how best to deal with the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that it is time to push "pause,quot; for more help.

President Donald Trump is encouraging states to reopen and Republicans hope that the gradual return will boost the economy, easing pressure for more expensive aid.

"Now is the time to go back to work," Trump said at the White House.

Under strict guidelines of social distancing, the Senate reconvened on Monday for the first time since March, while the House remains away due to health risks. The Washington area remains a virus hot spot under the rules of staying home.

McConnell has focused the camera workload on confirming Trump's nominees, and several committees met remotely this week.

The Republican leader insists that any new aid package must include liability protections for hospitals, healthcare providers, and companies that are operating and reopening in the pandemic. He said Tuesday that he wants to prevent "an epidemic of lawsuits."

But McConnell also pointed to an interest in enhanced virus testing strategies as central to the nation's ability to take steps "back to normal."

By meeting again, Senate Republicans are trying to set the terms of the debate, frustrated that Pelosi has been able to fill previous aid bills with Democratic priorities. They are reluctant to release federal funds beyond the nearly $ 3 trillion that Congress has already passed in virus relief and hope that Trump's push to reopen will reduce the need for more aid.

"I just don't think we should act as urgently as the last time," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Republican Number Two, Senator John Thune of South Dakota, said Washington had already "flooded the area,quot; with virus relief and should evaluate "what's working and what's not."

%MINIFYHTMLf6671ef2c2afab40b29530d4911aecbe12%

Senators returned to a changed location with new guidelines, including recommending that senators wear masks, although not all of them complied.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, who tested positive for the virus in March, said he no longer needs to cover his face because he has "immunity," although health officials warn that there is no guarantee that infected people will not be able to contract the virus again.

It's not just legislators and Capitol Hill workers who are at risk.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tennessee, said he disagreed with McConnell's decision to reject Trump's offer of instant virus tests, warning that lawmakers should be examined on departure.

"Members of Congress would represent a kind of virus propagation machine, getting here to a coronavirus hot spot and then heading home," Alexander said.

Senators were encouraged to keep their distance and leave most of the staff at home, although the Republican senators gathered as a large group for their traditional lunch. Public access to the Capitol is limited, even at public hearings. The Capitol itself remains closed to visitors and tours.

Initially, the Banking Committee met with most Democratic senators who appeared remotely for a hearing to consider two nominations, including Brian Miller to be the inspector general for recovery from the pandemic.

"We're making a little history here," said Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, the president.

With Democrats looking at a new aid package, Pelosi outlined the governors' requests for $ 500 billion, with counties and cities seeking up to $ 300 billion, which she says could be distributed in the coming years.

Trump said any new package must have a payroll tax holiday.

But Republicans are divided on that approach, and some question whether it helps the 30 million unemployed Americans.

"I never thought it would really be very effective," Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Collins is part of a bipartisan group of House and Senate lawmakers, including Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, who met to discuss a state and local aid package.

The White House, however, is also pausing on new aid.

White House Director of Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland said before the administration pledges to make new expenditures, "The President and his team would like to assess how successful we have been as these resources have come out the door. "

In the Senate, McConnell has uploaded the schedule with consideration for Trump's nominees, including a hearing Tuesday on John Ratcliffe, the Republican congressman from Texas who is Trump's choice to head the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

___

Associated Press writers Andrew Taylor, Mary Clare Jalonick, Kevin Freking and Laurie Kellman contributed to this report.