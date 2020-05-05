Paul Mescal from normal people on how he felt about those sex scenes

Erik Voake / Getty Images for Hulu
Normal people& # 39; s Paul Mescal He says he "didn't sleep,quot; the night before he allegedly filmed his first sex scenes on set.
Originally released in late April on BBC Three and Hulu, Sally RooneyThe 2018 novel became a bestseller in the US. USA during its first four months of release and now has all the buzz on Twitter due to its refreshing portrayal of consent and intimacy during sex between its two central characters.
In a recent interview with Mr porter, the 24-year-old Irish actor (who plays Connell) talks about his new hit, the online fashion surrounding his portrayal of Connell, and of course, those sex scenes together Daisy Edgar-Jones (who plays Marianne).
Oh y that Silver chain around Connell's neck (he now has his own Instagram account).
Of those full frontal nude scenes and the sex scenes between Connell and Marianne in general, Mescal tells the publication: "I am not concerned because I made the decision that this project is something I am proud of."
However, he adds: "The closer I get to people who see me completely naked on screen, it makes me a little nervous."
But there's even more to this story of two Irish teenagers who fall in love and fall in love at a young age and reconnect throughout their adult lives. "I am proud of the work, so I think that relieves the tension," he shared. "There will be people who won't like it, but you just have to remind yourself: would you change something? I don't think it will."
Making his screen debut with Normal peopleMescal also revealed that "the first Friday of the first week, we had a full day of sex scenes."
He continued: "It is fair to say that we were both incredibly nervous. That Thursday, I did not sleep."
Erik Voake / Getty Images for Hulu
Like many viewers, Mescal also agrees that the chemistry between him and Edgar-Jones was undeniable.
"You watch a lot of TV shows and movies that have been really good, but you don't buy chemistry at the center of the relationship," he explains. "Even if we had rehearsed for six months, it is not something we could have cultivated. It is innate, you cannot read a book and suddenly you have chemistry between two people."
In a recent interview with the Los Angeles TimesBoth actors also discussed the important role the intimacy coordinator played in the sex scenes of the book adaptations.
According to the privacy coordinator Ita O & # 39; Brien—Who also worked with the cast of Netflix Sex educationIt was important to form patterns of intimacy that would create a "professional structure so that the actors can separate themselves from the characters." O & # 39; Brien's principles included open communication and transparency, agreement and consent of tact and choreography.
Mescal also described how that helped him make the sex scenes look more realistic. "One of the things about making it realistic is that it's about supporting your weight in a way that your bodies appear to be connected," he told the publication. "My shoulders were incredibly strong at the end of the process, because you are holding on too long to give the right illusion."
Normal people is now airing on Hulu.
