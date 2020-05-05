Paul Mescal from normal people on how he felt about those sex scenes

Normal people& # 39; s Paul Mescal He says he "didn't sleep,quot; the night before he allegedly filmed his first sex scenes on set.

Originally released in late April on BBC Three and Hulu, Sally RooneyThe 2018 novel became a bestseller in the US. USA during its first four months of release and now has all the buzz on Twitter due to its refreshing portrayal of consent and intimacy during sex between its two central characters.

In a recent interview with Mr porter, the 24-year-old Irish actor (who plays Connell) talks about his new hit, the online fashion surrounding his portrayal of Connell, and of course, those sex scenes together Daisy Edgar-Jones (who plays Marianne).

Oh y that Silver chain around Connell's neck (he now has his own Instagram account).

Of those full frontal nude scenes and the sex scenes between Connell and Marianne in general, Mescal tells the publication: "I am not concerned because I made the decision that this project is something I am proud of."

However, he adds: "The closer I get to people who see me completely naked on screen, it makes me a little nervous."