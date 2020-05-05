Parental Petition Against "Disappointing,quot; Decision to Hold Virtual Graduation Amid Coronavirus Outbreak – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Parents in the Des Moines, Iowa public school district are circulating a petition to overturn the school board's decision to hold graduation ceremonies online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition asks the school board to postpone virtual graduation ceremonies so they can be held as traditional events in person.

"It was really disappointing for us when Des Moines came up with his decision to, you know, remove any kind of physical examination for children and the hard work that they have done," Jessica Gathercole, the mother of a high school student from East High School , he told KCCI, a Up News Info affiliate.

The petition on Change.org suggests that the ceremonies could be performed under strict rules.

DSM parents' request against virtual graduation during the COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/JaVattSKfR – KCCI News (@KCCINews) May 4, 2020

"We may have an attendance limit, as only parents and / or guardians," says the petition page. “You can also follow an alphabetical schedule and certain schedules. To minimize risk and ease minds. Every high school could have it on their soccer field. "

The petition, titled “DMPS 2020 Class Graduation Ceremony,” had more than 1,500 signatures as of noon Tuesday.

The school district said it formed a task force with representation from each high school to consider an outdoor ceremony, but determined that a virtual graduation would be the safest during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're looking to do something outside, maybe on one of our soccer fields or some other outdoor spot, but at the end of the day we keep going back to the probability that, at best, it would be a 50/50 proposal that such an event could take place, ”said Phil Roeder of the Des Moines Public Schools.

Virtual graduation ceremonies are scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 27.