Paramount Names Deborah Aquila and Tricia Wood as Casting EVP – Up News Info

TO: Prime Employees

FROM: Nicole Clemens and Wyck Godfrey

DATE: May 5, 2020

Dear all,

We are delighted to announce that Deborah Aquila and Tricia Wood have been hired as Executive Vice Presidents of Casting for Paramount Pictures and Paramount Television Studios. While acting as a unique and cohesive team, Aquila is becoming a television spot, reporting to Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount Television Studios; Wood is the starting point for the film side, reporting to Wyck Godfrey, president of the Paramount film group.

Geraldine Leder, Paramount Senior Vice President of Casting, reports to Aquila, while Casting Vice President Monika Mikkelsen has moved into a new role as a dedicated casting executive for Paramount Animation.

Wood and Aquila previously led Aquila Wood Casting on behalf of Lionsgate. Aquila is a member of the CSA, as well as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. His most recent films include The Tomorrow War, LaLa Land, and Paramount Wonder. She previously worked at Paramount and was a Senior Vice President of Feature Casting from 1993 to 1999. Wood began her career in 1993 as an intern at Paramount in the Feature Casting Department under the guidance of Aquila. He is a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Together, Aquila and Wood have shared casting credits on more than 150 feature films and television pilots.

Join us in welcoming these two great additions to the Paramount team.

Nicole and Wyck