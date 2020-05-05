Paramount Acquires "2084" From "The Batman" Writer Mattson Tomlin – Up News Info

The Up News Info has confirmed that Paramount has picked up the original Mattson Tomlin specs 2084 that Lorenzo di Bonaventura will produce at Paramount.

The aim of the project is as follows: in an authoritarian society that emerged from the ashes of global destruction and where people's lives are controlled to the smallest detail, the discovery of a young couple leads them to start a rebel movement. 2084 It is also reported to be similar to George Orwell's older brother totalitarian novel 1984, and also reminds Start and Matrix.

%MINIFYHTMLd986d11a12a2754ea61db18c22d4abb214%

Tomlin wrote, directed, filmed, edited, and co-composed the score for his independent thriller The projectionist. Co-wrote upcoming Warner Bros. production Robert Pattinson The batman and he's working on feature shots of the video game Megaman and a comic adaptation Fear agent for Amazon