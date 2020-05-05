Ozzy Osbourne's son Jack confirms biography

Instagram

According to Jack Osbourne, a big screen adaptation that chronicles his famous father's career and solo life with his wife Sharon is "absolutely" in the works.

A biopic about Black saturday rocker Ozzy OsbourneThe singer's early solo career and life with his wife Sharon is in the works, according to their son. Jack.

Speaking during an appearance on the web series "Jasta's show"the son of the puncher and"The conversation"The host confirmed," There are absolutely things in motion right now to make (the movie) a reality. "

"I think in the next few months, you will probably see something coming up about it. But we haven't landed (in a studio) yet. So, we crossed our fingers."

When asked who would play him in the movie, Jack said, "I think the period of time he would do it would be a boy in it. So it wouldn't be as prominent. It will be more about my mom and dad making their way through the world. I would be deep down just being upset. "

Sharon revealed for the first time that she was working on a biographical film about her childhood and early days with Ozzy, and told Variety, "I don't want to do another rock and roll, sex, drug and money movie about a musician."

"That's not what I'm doing. There hasn't been a movie about a woman who really works on the management side, it's a true story, and someone who succeeds in the fight and you come out on the other side."

Meanwhile, the new documentary "Biography: The nine lives of Ozzy Osbourne"It will premiere this summer of 2020 on the A&E network, with Jack showing the show." It's amazing! As much as I love (the 2011 documentary) God Bless Ozzy (Osbourne), this is so much better … "

"I think this does a better job on his movie for two hours. We started from childhood and went all the way to his recent Parkinson's diagnosis. So it's all there."