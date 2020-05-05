The NFL offseason has looked different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. As with everyone else, the league has had to rely on technology to do the heavy lifting of its off-season work.

Instead of traditional team-organized activities (OTAs) or mini-camps, the teams have been holding virtual meetings to start installing the playbook and reviewing the schematics while the players continue to work alone according to social distancing guidelines.

The wonders of technology help allow teams to still meet players in these conditions, but it raises the question of how these changes could affect play on the field. New NFL On Up News Info analyst Charles Davis says the closest parallel we can make is the 2011 lockout year. Although it is true that it is not a perfect comparison (as Davis says, what is at stake is very different), it is interesting to consider it.

In that 2011 season, when the two sides were still negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement in the height of summer, teams and players were not allowed to meet at all. In comparison, this offseason is better from a connectivity point of view as the teams have been able to meet virtually. In this way, Davis believes that while the offseason is markedly different, teams will still be able to prepare for the fall.

"They couldn't meet, they couldn't talk, they couldn't do anything," Davis said of the 2011 season. "In this case, at least with our technology and being virtual and connected, that has to help at least some. We won't know the full results until we see how long it is before they can meet in the field. I think training and learning will go as well as it does in today's era. "

However, Davis quickly points out that those meetings only take him very far. At some point, teams that enter the field and practice together must happen. How long that time is spent outside the field will determine what we see on the field on Sundays.

While the league continues to work to determine the best way to keep players, staff and fans safe when they return to football, the remainder of the offseason has remained largely unchanged. The teams met their needs through free agency and the draft, and two in particular highlighted Davis in how well they did: the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.

On the other hand, one of the most interesting or dazzling seasons belongs to the Green Bay Packers. Davis wasn't necessarily surprised by the move to get quarterback Jordan Love (he noted in his final draft that the team could watch QB in the first round), but he was surprised to see them go without having a wide receiver in was a kind of talented receiver.

"I don't have that much trouble getting the quarterback because the last two times they made big moves for quarterbacks was to trade for Brett Favre and recruit Aaron Rodgers," Davis said. "As an organization, you should get the benefit of the doubt about that. But I was surprised, as the rest of the draft unfolded, that in the deepest harvest of receivers we've had in 20 years, they didn't select a single receiver. "

It feels safe to say that Packers fans were also surprised by his team's moves in the draft. Overall, Davis is excited to see multiple stories unfold in 2020. And he's thrilled to do so as part of the Up News Info Sports team, joining the network's broadcast booth alongside Ian Eagle.

"It means that having the Up News Info Sports family run by Sean McManus considers me worthy in the first place," Davis said.

Then he pointed out his good fortune in streaming partners through the years. At FOX, Davis worked with Thom Brenaman, Gus Johnson, and Kevin Brukhardt just to name a few. Now, he joins Eagle, who has been covering the NFL for the network since 1998.

"I have been very fortunate, and this continues with my incredible fortune to be able to work with someone of Ian's talents, because he is as good as possible," Davis said.

The Eagle and Davis team, along with the entire NFL On Up News Info sports broadcast team, will have soccer fans covered from the season opener through Super Bowl LV on Up News Info in February 2021.