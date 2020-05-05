One of the best Android features comes to Mac and Windows: BGR

Google will bring one of the best new Android features to Mac and Windows 10 via Chrome browser.

Live Caption offers real-time subtitles for any video, whether it is played online or stored locally on Android phones.

The desktop version of Live Caption should work similarly in Chrome for Mac, Windows and Linux once Google implements the feature in the stable version of the browser.

One of the best features that Google invented for Android is Live Caption. The feature adds real-time subtitles to everything that plays on the screen, be it a clip found online or a video stored locally. The feature is now being implemented in the Chrome browser, which means it will be available on a variety of platforms, including Mac, Windows, and Linux.

The video transcription feature can come in handy for watching clips when you can't turn up the volume and don't have speakers, but that's just an added bonus. What's impressive about Live Caption is that it can give hearing impaired people access to even more videos than streaming sites that already offer their own captions. This is because Live Caption also works on videos that you record on your own and share with others, videos that would otherwise not get subtitles. Live Caption can also be used for learning purposes, to caption videos in a different language so you can see the translated words on the go.

However, it is unclear whether the desktop version of Live Caption would also work on home videos that can be stored on the Mac or Windows computer. This is because the feature will only work within Google Chrome, as it lacks system-wide privileges. Here's the feature in action on Android:

Live Caption was initially developed with support for English, but Google promised support for other languages ​​in the future.

First seen by TechDowsChrome's Live Caption can be found within the Accessibility section of the app in Settings. It's Chrome: // settings / Accessibility, if you prefer to copy and paste it into the address bar. This is the configuration option you will look for to enable Live Caption in Chrome:

However, the feature is not yet available in Chrome. Instead, you'll have to download the latest version of Chrome Canary (84.0.4136.2 or later) if you want to see it right now. If you don't want to install Canary, you will have to wait for the feature to be implemented in the stable version of Chrome, which should happen soon. After all, Live Caption for Chrome is the kind of feature that could have been featured in the now canceled Google I / O event.

Live Caption happens directly on the device over Android, and the same should be true for the Chrome version. Fortunately, the feature won't increase Chrome's power needs, which, like the browser, is already a battery of laptops.

