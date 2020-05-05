One last hurray: these famous couples took a break vacation

Talk about ending on a high note.
Just before announcing their separation, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler He had gone on a family vacation to the Bahamas, spending three weeks with his three children.
With a font that says E! News "that their marriage has ended,quot; for some time, it seems that this trip served as a final vacation together before announcing their decision to divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.
But Cavallari and Cutler are far from the first celebrity couple to go on vacation together before splitting up, with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston infamously photographed hugging on a beach a few days before their shocking split and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner going to their annual family vacation after announcing their separation.
Here are some celebrity couples who took intimate vacations together and enjoyed some fun in the sun just before announcing their separation … and some who even vacationed together just after making the news official.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
After months of endless speculation about the state of her marriage and rampant rumors of an affair with her MR. And Mrs. Smith co-star Angelina JolieThe Hollywood couple was photographed hugging on the beach during a New Years vacation in the Bahamas with good friends. Courteney Cox and her then husband David Arquette.
But just days later, on January 7, Pitt and Aniston announced in a joint statement that they were separating, a breakup that would start one of the biggest and longest-running gossip stories in Hollywood history.
"We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those of us who follow this sort of thing, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media." This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration, "they said." We happily continue to be committed and caring for friends with great love and admiration for each other. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months. "
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
Maybe there is something about a new year?
In honor of the holidays and New Year's Eve, the duo traveled to Cabo San Lucas for what would end up being their last vacation as a married couple.
After playing together in 2018, Aniston and Theroux released a statement confirming their separation after less than three years of marriage the following month.
The vacation would end up being the last time the couple was photographed before the news of their separation was known.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Just two months after officially filing for divorce in 2017, Affleck and Garner still made sure to spend quality time with their three children together, taking a family vacation to Baker & # 39; s Bay.
"Ben and Jen took a family vacation with other family friends," a source tells E! News. "There was never a doubt that Ben would be there. All the parents agreed, and it would have been strange for the children not to have their father there."
At the time, our source told us that Affleck came during the last days of the trip, and the source explained, "The children spent a lot of time on the beach swimming and playing in the sand with their friends."
And two years earlier, the family also visited the same location after Affleck and Garner announced their separation, which was an annual trip.
"It is an annual tradition for them when children leave school for long vacations," explained our source. "It is very relaxing, and they can feel like they are on the island with nowhere to go and no one they need to see."
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Before the Goop founder infamously coined the term "conscious decoupling,quot; in his divorce announcement, Paltrow and the leader of Coldplay enjoyed a New Year's holiday in Hawaii with their children Apple and Moses, who sounded like family in 2014.
The vacation came just after their tenth anniversary … and just a few weeks before they announced they were going to part, releasing a joint statement. "We are, however, and always will be a family, and in many ways we are closer than ever."
And that has proved it, enjoying dinner together in the Bahamas just hours after she published the news of their split, and often going on family vacations over the years, including Martin joining Paltrow on their honeymoon. honey after getting married. Brad Falchuk in 2018
"It was a very modern honeymoon," Paltrow later said in Living with Kelly and RyanAdding that the trip had "great conversation and lots of kids. It was great. We had a great time."
Hilary Duff and Mike Comrie
A week after their divorce was finalized in 2016, the Lizzie McGuire Star and the NHL player went on vacation to Hawaii with their three-year-old son, Luca.
"Modern family vacation," Duff captioned a photo of the vacation trio in an Instagram post at the time.
"We have a great boy, and we are both so obsessed with him," Duff had previously said. Ellen Degeneres of their co-parenting. "We are good friends and we laugh a lot and have great communication … we are great and we continue to transport trucks."
Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher
Following allegations that Kucher had cheated on Moore on their sixth wedding anniversary, the couple was photographed on a camping trip on Lake Cachuma in California's Santa Ynez Valley in 2011, enjoying time around a campfire with their brother, Migueland the famous florist Eric Buterbaugh (who was responsible for the flower arrangements at his wedding six years earlier).
However, just a month later, Moore announced her breakup, and Kutcher finally filed for divorce in December 2012.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
In late April, the Very cavallari Star and the former NFL quarterback announced that they were divorcing after 10 years together, and Cavallari wrote on Instagram: "We have reached a loving conclusion to divorce … this is just the situation of two people who are separating,quot; .
But just weeks before their announcement, the couple enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas, where they spent three weeks with their three children after the government of the Bahamas issued a closing ordinance after COVID-19 cases were reported. .
