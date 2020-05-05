One last hurray: these famous couples took a break vacation

Talk about ending on a high note.

Just before announcing their separation, Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler He had gone on a family vacation to the Bahamas, spending three weeks with his three children.

With a font that says E! News "that their marriage has ended,quot; for some time, it seems that this trip served as a final vacation together before announcing their decision to divorce after nearly seven years of marriage.

But Cavallari and Cutler are far from the first celebrity couple to go on vacation together before splitting up, with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston infamously photographed hugging on a beach a few days before their shocking split and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner going to their annual family vacation after announcing their separation.