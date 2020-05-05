Ohio representative Nino Vitale will not wear a mask because we all look like God

Screenshot: Facebook Screenshot: Facebook

Big Time Dicks for Little Time Welcome to Big Time Small-Time Dicks, a regular column in The Slot that explores local politicians, small town scandals, and everything else that makes life miserable locally.

Nino Vitale, a Republican state representative from Ohio, disagrees with the Ohio governor's decision to require residents to wear face masks when entering businesses. The edict is fairly standard, after all, there is a global pandemic underway, perhaps unknown to Representative Vitale, and to curb the spread of a deadly virus, people in the United States wear face masks in public or stay in House. until the day of judgment. But for Rep. Vitale, putting on a mask is an outrageous question, akin to forcing Americans to abandon their religion. "This is the largest nation in the world founded on Judeo-Christian principles," he wrote in an anti-mask speech announced in his Facebook page. "One of those principles is that we are all created in the image and likeness of God. That image is seen more by our face. I will not wear a mask.

%MINIFYHTML9ba7136ba1e5030128fbbb10430a27f112%

Suppose, for a moment, that everyone in the United States really abides by Judeo-Christian principles: the references to "image and likeness of God" in the Bible are allegorical. It speaks of humanity's dominion over the land and animals and the promise of eternal life; It literally does not mean that if I look at Representative Vitale's face I will see a trace of God's face, which is not visible to see. This idea deliberately chooses to misinterpret this part of the Bible, adopting a polarizing stance to appeal to the group of voters who criticize what they see as oppressive government intervention. For more conservative voters at their base, things like place-in-shelter orders and face masks are a facing their God-given rights as Americans, so it is wise to back up such claims using the Bible and deleting all relevant context

Rep. Vitale, who apparently He is not just a theologian but a scientist, he also criticized a local doctor who supported the masks in public, "This is not based on logic," he wrote. "This is based on fear and propaganda and every statistical study based on data done in the last 2 weeks says that death counts are low, the models were wrong, and this is more like the flu." According to the New York Times, more than 68,000 people have died from coronavirus. More than a thousand of them lived in Ohio. There are over a million cases reported in the United States as of this morning. So perhaps instead of being like God, Vitale should advise his constituents to be good human beings and suffer the least inconvenience of a face mask to give other people a better chance at life.