Odell Beckham Jr. details injuries that ruined his first season with the Browns

Odell Beckham Jr.'s first season with the Browns last year after being traded from the Giants was a multi-level disaster, the highest of which was Freddie Kitchens' failed training period. From a personal point of view, Beckham was dealing with multiple injuries that contributed to what became the worst season of his six-year career.

Beckham, 27, had kept the details of those injuries out of the public until Monday, when he posted a video on his YouTube channel detailing the ailments.

"So last year I was training in June and July," Beckham explained, "and I was feeling things around the groin area, abs and things like that. My third week of training camp, I got a little scratch from my ab. So before the season, I had a kind of hernia. Sports hernia is what they call it. It ends at the end of the season, torn abductor, torn rectus abdominis on the right.

"So, pretty much, I was lost all year. I really didn't try to say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I've ever had."

MORE: Should the Browns seek to trade Beckham?

"The recovery is going well. I guess I'm really trying to put my body back together. I've been playing for 23 years, so for me, I'm trying to put everything back together in seven months."

Beckham played in all 16 games last season when Cleveland limped to a 6-10 record. He had 74 sacks for 1,035 yards and 4 touchdowns, the lowest figures of his career with the exception of the 2017 season when an ankle injury limited him to just four games.

%MINIFYHTML42f5e17b5f90619bddbbcc83de6b1d0612%

With freshman coach Kevin Stefanski replacing the fired kitchens as the Browns' leader, and given his return to health, Beckham has good reason to be optimistic. He expressed it so much in the video.

"I would honestly say this is probably one of my best seasons," said Beckham. "Bigger, stronger, faster, this is my moment."

I mean, assuming Beckham stays in Cleveland and doesn't negotiate. The Browns claim that the seventh-year receiver is still on his plans, but that there would be no financial barriers along the way if Cleveland decided to move the player who was reportedly telling his opponents last season that he wanted to leave.

The Browns in free agency signed Jack Conklin to replace Greg Robinson at left tackle, and recruited Jedrick Wills from Alabama to keep the right side in the short term. They also signed Austin Hooper to congratulate David Njoku and form a strong tight end duo.

Including Baker Mayfield as a quarterback, Stefanski has a potentially strong offensive unit on his hands, including an apparently stronger Beckham than ever.