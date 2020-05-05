Oakland Launches 'Operation HomeBase' to Provide Trailers for Medically Vulnerable Homeless – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland has launched a program to provide trailers and services for the medically vulnerable and homeless so that they can preemptively isolate themselves to avoid contracting the coronavirus.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and city officials unveiled Operation HomeBase on Tuesday during a press conference at the site where 67 trailers were installed in an overflow parking lot next to the Oakland Coliseum complex.

The trailers have water and sewer connections and the program includes three meals a day along with case management to find permanent housing, organizers said.

Schaaf said that approximately 130 people would move to the trailers starting Wednesday, selected from a long waiting list of eligible people. East Oakland applicants have been given preference to keep them close to their support systems, Schaaf said.

The name, Operation HomeBase, is a nod to the site name at 633 Hegenberger Road. The HomeBase parking lot was once the location of a now-defunct HomeBase home improvement store, as well as the former Oakland International Trade Center, which was later the site of numerous raves and speakeasies in the late 1990s. The building burned down in 2005.