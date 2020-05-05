O-Scope acquires & # 39; all I can say & # 39; Blind Melon's Shannon Hoon Docu – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: There is a certain generation enjoying the 90s Blind Melon tune "No Rain" and Oscilloscope Laboratories is looking to shed light on that era through the upcoming documentary. All i can say. The independent film company co-founded by Adam Yauch, a member of the Beastie Boys, acquired the North American rights to the documentary from the late Blind Melon leader Shannon Hoon. The oscilloscope is set to release the film later this year.

Shot first-hand by Hoon over the course of five years until just a few hours before his sudden death at the age of 28 in 1995, All i can say made its premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019. Hoon used his camera as a newspaper and meticulously documented the facets of his life, including his family, his creative process, his band's rise to fame, and his fight against addiction. From the birth of Hoon's daughter to his documentation of 1990s politics and culture, filmmakers Danny Clinch, Taryn Gould, and Colleen Hennessy compiled material for an intimate and nuanced portrait of the artist, created solely from his own archival footage. .

"All i can say It tells the story of a person who never heard his daughter say her first word, but left her this strange, intimate and fragmented chronicle that she would one day see in the form of this film, "the filmmakers said in a joint statement." We feel Extremely fortunate and excited that a visionary company like Oscilloscope, with its reputation for creative and fearless work, has joined us in now bringing the film to the rest of the world. "

O-Scope's Dan Berger said the docu "is a masterful feat of filming an extremely talented and invested group of artists." He adds: "Working exclusively with Shannon footage to build a compelling and coherent story was no small task, but their commitment to that concept, which they accomplished perfectly, really makes this a posthumous Shannon job." It is intimate It is moving It is full of love, life and pain. And as a result it says much more about man. "

The film was produced by Lindha Narváez, Sam Gursky, and Taryn Gould. Executive producers are Eric Eisner (Long and strange journey), founder and CEO of Double E Pictures; Michael Rapino, CEO of Live Nation Entertainment; Ryan Kroft, senior vice president of production and development for Live Nation Productions; Danny Clinch; and John Beug.