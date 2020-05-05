NSYNC meets virtually to give Lance Bass an epic birthday surprise

It was a little short but sweet NSYNC meeting for Lance Bass& # 39; birthday.

The birthday boy received a special surprise from his former band members. Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and JC Chasez in a virtual zoom call. The 41-year-old shared images from his big birthday party today, writing, "Good grief! I thought releasing @ jax.justaddx was going to be the scope of my birthday celebrations. But I was wrong! My loved ones did it's so special. I'm still in shock. "

The former gang member also shared that his big day started with a "car parade outside my house with some friends,quot; and that they sent him enough food to "feed an army."

In addition, Lance revealed that he did not receive one but six birthday cakes

"And to top it off, Michael threw me a surprise virtual virtual party with some of my favorite people!" Lance wrote in his Instagram caption, while tagging each person who attended his virtual celebration.