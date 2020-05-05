North Texas turns nuisance homeowners into free food for those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

COMBINAR, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man from Seagoville, Texas has come up with a creative way to feed struggling families for free while also addressing a serious problem for rural property owners.

Wild pigs began appearing a few months ago outside of Bill Kovar's cottage near the Combine-Seagoville border.

"It seems like in the last six months or so, they've really been through the woods and trashing my property and everything," Kovar said.

For Kovar, they became a big problem by plowing their land and threatening their livestock.

But pig hunter Coy Hirth saw them as a solution to another problem.

"I'm thinking we have a lot of pork in the wild why not put it to use," said Hirth of Slappy’s Hog Trapping.

Hirth began giving away over 60 pounds of frozen boar meat to families in the area who cannot afford food.

He obtained a wild game processing plant in Dallas to package the meat of the animals he has trapped on the property of Kovar and others.

%MINIFYHTMLa1b8839147313cf4ac150c2281d4b19514%

"I thought he was giving away the food. I'm thinking, "that's even better." We are doing it for a reason, a real reason, rather than just getting rid of the pigs that we are feeding people with, "Kovar said.

Hirth has also enlisted the help of other pig hunters who often kill pigs that trap and remove carcasses.

"He and I got connected and he told me about his idea of ​​wanting to feed families in need right now and I thought he was pretty smart, there weren't that many people out there who wanted to help and I was touched and I thought 'come on do it' said Joe Vaden of Wild Hog Trapping.

Texas has 1.5 million wild pigs, more than any other state in the country. A study by Texas A,amp;M found that each causes an average of $ 200 in damage per year.

The meat of wild pigs has less fat than domesticated pigs and is popular with hunters.

Hirth keeps adding more to his freezer and plans another giveaway this weekend

"It's taking a long time, but I'm enjoying it," said Hirth. "I feel like I'm really helping people."