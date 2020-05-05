"Normal People" gets 16 million views in its first week on BBC iPlayer – Up News Info

The BBC is announcing the success of its adaptation of Sally Rooney Normal people, which has generated 16.2 million visits in its first week on the iPlayer streaming service.

Element Pictures' drama about young love propelled BBC Three to its best week. The BBC youth service has recorded a total of 21.8 million requests since April 26, accumulating its previous record of 10.8 million visits in 2018.

The BBC said 5 million Normal people The requests were from people ages 16 to 34, according to iPlayer data, which means it has also performed well among the older public.

The bumper numbers are likely a good sign for Hulu, which is the home of the Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones drama in the United States, where it premiered on April 29.

%MINIFYHTML1a3782827b2d7f23225d337df41cdd3412%

BBC Three Controller Fiona Campbell said Normal people it is a "modern masterpiece". He added: “From the initial reading, the phenomenal thinking and the preparation that the directors put into everything, from the aesthetics and the places to the costumes, we feel that this incredible piece would always be unique, and it is clear that the audience also thinks so. "