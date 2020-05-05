Non-profit organization aims to keep Bay Area restaurants afloat by feeding Front Line health workers – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A nonprofit organization provides frontline workers in the Bay Area with tasty meals and keeps local restaurants afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea of ​​the non-profit organization "Off They Plate,quot; is simple. Raise money to donate directly to a local restaurant, and that restaurant cooks and delivers food to nearby healthcare workers who need it most.

San Francisco-based bakery Tartine is just one of the many restaurants involved. So far, it has delivered more than 1,000 meals to 10 hospitals and clinics in the Bay Area.

"I hope we can continue to do this because, even though it is more necessary now, I still think it is really important to provide people who are in hospitals and care for the people who need it most," said Nico Peña of the Tartine Manufactory in San Francisco. . "So if we can keep that going somehow, that would be super important."

Every $ 100 raised feeds up to ten healthcare workers and returns three hours of work to restaurants.

The organization has already raised $ 3 million in donations.

Off They Plate is also feeding workers from other cities across the country, including Boston, New York and Los Angeles, according to its website.