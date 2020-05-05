Nikki Bella is sincere for being raped twice at the age of 15 in her memory

Nikki Bella talked about being sexually assaulted, not once, but twice when she was just a high school student! The WWE star shared his experience in his revelation, mentioning that, out of "shame,quot;, pain and fear, he kept the rape a secret for years, not even telling his own mother!

A paragraph in the memoirs of Nikki and her twin sister Brie says: "My father was controlling, abusive, strict, and he never let me talk to children."

She continues to reveal that when she was 15 years old, her parents finally divorced and not long after, she lost her virginity el on the floor of a Hyatt hotel room on July 4. "I lost my virginity,quot; is really inaccurate, actually. It was stolen from me without consent. I was raped by a guy I thought was my friend, while I passed out at a party. I had too many beers, and maybe a few shots of alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt. "

‘I shoved him off me and ran out of the room. He continued down the hall and asked if this meant we were dating now. It's fucked up, shocking in hindsight, I never thought to call the police. I didn't even tell my sister because by admitting it had happened, it came true, it became a fact, "Nikki recalled how she felt at the time.

What made matters worse was that the boy was not worried about getting into trouble and never apologized either.

Nikki writes that she feels he thought doing that to her would make her his, "in a socially famous way," something that angers her even today.

The pregnant celebrity was also candid about a second rape that took place just a few months after the first.

%MINIFYHTMLfe8725a2904c49b2b9091c93df26504812%

Ad

This time, she and a friend were sexually assaulted by college boys after roofing them.



Post views:

0 0