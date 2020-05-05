Nikki Bella from & # 39; Total Diva: My virginity was stolen!

Total Diva star and pro wrestler Nikki Bella has revealed that she was raped twice in high school, she says her virginity was "stolen,quot;.

"I had had too many beers, and maybe a few shots of strong alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt, I realized it and this guy was on top of me and inside me," Nikki writes in His New Memory. "I pushed him off and ran out of the room. He followed me down the hall and asked me if that meant we were dating now. He's screwed up, shocking in hindsight, that it never occurred to him. Call the police. I didn't even tell him. my sister because by admitting it had happened, it came true, it came true. "

According to Nikki, her rapist "did not apologize, did not worry about getting into trouble. He thought that by taking advantage of me, he should now have full and official access to me. That this attack would really make him his, in a socially famous way. I I get mad even writing about this now. I know I wasn't the only girl in our high school who was raped like that and then I hoped to ignore her the next day: this is what I like. "

She then details another incident months later, where she says she was roofed and raped in a hotel room. He said the friend with whom he had traveled to the modeling competition in Cali had also been drugged and raped.