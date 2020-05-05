Home Entertainment Nikki Bella from & # 39; Total Diva: My virginity was stolen!

Total Diva star and pro wrestler Nikki Bella has revealed that she was raped twice in high school, she says her virginity was "stolen,quot;.

"I had had too many beers, and maybe a few shots of strong alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt, I realized it and this guy was on top of me and inside me," Nikki writes in His New Memory. "I pushed him off and ran out of the room. He followed me down the hall and asked me if that meant we were dating now. He's screwed up, shocking in hindsight, that it never occurred to him. Call the police. I didn't even tell him. my sister because by admitting it had happened, it came true, it came true. "

