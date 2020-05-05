Nikki Bella details the sexual assaults in her new memory: & # 39; I was raped & # 39;

Instagram

Nikki said in & # 39; Incomparable & # 39; who lost his virginity & # 39; on the floor of a Hyatt hotel room on July 4 & # 39; when he was fifteen years old, while the second incident occurred only a few months later.

On her and sister Brie Bellamemory of "Incomparable", Nikki Bella He talked about being sexually assaulted when he was a teenager. The 36-year-old pregnant star shared that she was raped twice after her parents divorced.

In the book, Nikki confessed that she lost her virginity "on the floor of a Hyatt hotel room on July 4" when she was fifteen. She went on to say, "I lost my virginity. It's very inaccurate, actually. My virginity was stolen without my consent. I was raped, by a guy who I thought was a friend, while I passed out at a party. . "

"I had had too many beers, and maybe a few shots of strong alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt, I realized, and this guy was on top of me and inside me," "he".Total fine"alleged star". I pushed him away and ran out of the room. He followed me down the hall and asked if that meant we were dating now. "

She continued, "It's sick, shocking in retrospect, that it never occurred to me to call the police. I didn't even tell my sister because by admitting it had happened, it came true, it came true."

The retired fighter shared that the attacker "was unapologetic, not concerned about getting into trouble." She went on to say, "He thought that by taking advantage of me, he should now have full and official access to me. That this attack would really make him his, in a socially celebrated way. I get mad even writing about it now." "I know I wasn't the only girl in our high school who was raped like that and then I expected to ignore her the next day, that's how it was."

"And man, I pray that things are different now, that the girls realize that if something so horrible and disgusting happens to them, they can and should say and do something," Nikki continued. "I wish I had known that I could have taken away his future the way I had taken something so sacred from me. Something I was hoping to share with someone I loved, at the time of my choice."

As for the second round, Nikki said it happened only "a few months later," when she and her friend attended a modeling competition in California. Two boys, "were college age, if they were not in their twenties," invited them to return to their hotel.

Nikki detailed that one of the boys followed Nikki into the bathroom before hitting her head on the sink. Then she hit the guy and ran away when she realized she "clearly had been roofed" and raped. She returned to her hotel room, finding her friend who was also hysterical. "She had left me behind and run. But she had also been raped and was hysterical and in the shower. Her mother held me until I calmed down," she said.

Nikki and her friend, however, decided not to report the incident to the police. "We all decided to pretend it had never happened. Even my mother is learning about this for the first time in this book," Nikki wrote. "The #MeToo movement captivates me with its potential and reminds me why rape and sexual assault are a double slap for women."