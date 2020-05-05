Nicolas Cage plays Joe Exotic on a new Tiger King TV show, of course.

In a move that seems completely obvious as soon as it was announced, Nicholas Cage will portray the eccentric zoo keeper Joe Exotic in a new television series, via Variety. Look, this was going to happen.

As soon as Netflix Tiger king The documentary series on real crimes exploded, Hollywood began to turn the almost impossibly extravagant story of exuberant Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and their tiger-fueled fights into a scripted series.

And now Cage himself, the most exaggerated Hollywood actor whose work has infinitely spanned the gray area between good, bad, and just plain weird, is ready to take on the role of the eccentric Tiger King. The currently unnamed show will also mark Cage's first television role.

If you think about it, there really was no other option

Like the Netflix series that focused on Joe Exotic, the show starring Nicholas Cage is based on that of Leif Reigstad. Texas Monthly "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey to the World of a Wild Man,quot; article, though the Cage series will become a traditional eight-episode show, not a documentary.

The series is being produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios, with Dan Lagana as writer and showrunner, as well as being executive producer alongside Paul Young (Lagana and Young opted for the rights to the original article in June 2019). ) It is not yet known in which network or streaming service the program will premiere.

The new series is not the only one that seeks to take advantage of the Tiger king fever: there is a Tiger king show slated to star in Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin that has been in production for months (long before Netflix's own series was released), based on the Wondery podcast Exotic Joe. There is an interpretation by Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe about the story that is in the early stages of production. And ID is working on a real crime tracking called Investigating the strange world of Joe Exotic that promises to dig deeper into the case.