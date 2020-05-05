Nick Cordero opens his eyes after a month in a coma in the middle of the coronavirus battle

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Bullets Over Broadway & # 39; He finally opened his eyes as his progress looks good and now the doctors only need 'the mental state to get into action'.

Up News Info –

Nick Cordero He is making good progress on the road to recovery after more than a month in a coma in the midst of his long battle with Covid-19, according to his wife. Amanda Kloots.

The "Rock of Ages"Star was admitted to the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, in early April 2020. He was first hospitalized for pneumonia and then tested positive for the coronavirus.

Her fear of health caused her leg to be amputated and a temporary pacemaker due to an irregular heartbeat, and Amanda has been updating fans about her progress on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML860b6011d87812a201f4a7e4440aa0e012%

The star has since been removed from a respirator, and on Monday, April 4, 2020, the fitness guru said doctors believe the Broadway star is making "good progress" after a tracheostomy procedure last week. .

"Doctors say Nick looks good. His setup is improving in everything, so he says there is good progress," he shared. "And now we just need him to wake up."

She continued, "His eyes are opening but they are not connected to anything right now. So we just need them to connect to something."

Amanda went on to say that she has been talking to other people who have had loved ones recovering from the coronavirus to "get a feel for the mindset of when they wake up from a coma and what they remember."

"One of the things they said is that the first step is for the eyes to open. The second step is for the eyeballs to follow a trail (movement)," he told his followers. "We are open-eyed, which is great. We just need, like, the state of mind to get into action."