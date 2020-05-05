Nick Cordero endured a rocky night after the infection removal procedure

Amanda Kloots / Instagram
Amanda Kloots says her husband Nick Cordero she had "a bit of a rocky night,quot; after undergoing a procedure in which doctors removed the infection from her lungs.
Kloots' latest update on Lamb comes days after the Broadway star underwent a tracheostomy. Cordero, who was first hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, was recently removed from a ventilator and had a breathing tube inserted. As of this past weekend, Cordero was "fine."
On Tuesday, Kloots shared another update on Cordero's condition. "He had a bit of a rocky night. His oxygen levels dropped but he got it back right away," his wife shared in her Instagram story. "They liked a long scrape to get rid of more infections and he's not back to some good numbers and things seem to be going in the right direction."
She also added that she would be consulting with her team of doctors, but remains hopeful. "I think it has been stable again, with some good things," he added. "Then fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility of always waking up."
On Monday, Kloots shared during an Instagram Live that the Rock of Ages star was making "good progress,quot; and she revealed that her husband started opening his eyes after he was removed from sedation.
She added: "The doctors say Nick is looking good. His setup on everything is improving, so he says there is good progress. And now we just need him to wake up. His eyes are opening but not connected to anything. right now. So we just need them to connect to something. "
the Bullets on Broadway Star was first hospitalized in late March after being diagnosed with pneumonia. Cordero tested negative for the coronavirus twice before doctors administered a third test, which was positive.
Due to coronavirus complications, Cordero also underwent an emergency amputation procedure to prevent blood clotting in his right leg.
Last month, Kloots also spoke about the most difficult parts of her husband's battle with the coronavirus.
"This is one of the saddest parts, we thought you would see it in two hours," he said during an interview with CBS this morning. "I said you know, 'Call me whenever you want me to come looking for you.' I didn't even give him a kiss or a hug because we also isolated ourselves a bit from him because we have this 10-month-old baby."
Finally, she hopes that her husband will wake up.
"I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us," he shared. "I just think, it gives me chills to say it, I just think he will wake up."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
