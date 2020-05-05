Nick Cordero endured a rocky night after the infection removal procedure

Amanda Kloots says her husband Nick Cordero she had "a bit of a rocky night,quot; after undergoing a procedure in which doctors removed the infection from her lungs.

Kloots' latest update on Lamb comes days after the Broadway star underwent a tracheostomy. Cordero, who was first hospitalized for COVID-19 complications, was recently removed from a ventilator and had a breathing tube inserted. As of this past weekend, Cordero was "fine."

On Tuesday, Kloots shared another update on Cordero's condition. "He had a bit of a rocky night. His oxygen levels dropped but he got it back right away," his wife shared in her Instagram story. "They liked a long scrape to get rid of more infections and he's not back to some good numbers and things seem to be going in the right direction."

She also added that she would be consulting with her team of doctors, but remains hopeful. "I think it has been stable again, with some good things," he added. "Then fingers crossed for a good day and the possibility of always waking up."