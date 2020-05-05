Nick Cordero continues to progress after being equipped with a tracheostomy tube

Instagram

Although he remains in a coma after a battle with COVID-19, the award-winning Broadway actor is said to be fine with his wife seeing a big sign in his recovery.

Comatose Nick Cordero He continues to progress after the award-winning Broadway actor has put on a tracheostomy tube to help him breathe, his wife Amanda Kloots has shared.

The star remains in a coma after a battle with COVID-19, resulting in one of her legs being amputated and a temporary pacemaker put in due to an irregular heartbeat.

Amanda has been updating fans about her progress on Instagram, and taking her Stories on Sunday May 3, she said that "Rock of Ages"The actor continues to progress as he fights the complications of the coronavirus.

"Good morning everyone. I just wanted to give you a quick update on Nick," he said. "He's doing well. His settings are low, which is good. That's a great sign that his breathing is going well."

She continued: "Yesterday was basically a day to adjust to the tracheostomy and see how it is doing and level these adjustments."

"He's doing well, so I'm just looking forward to another day of rest and recovery for Nick. I think the more days he has of this it could help his brain wake up."

Friday was the 30th day since Nick entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He was first hospitalized for pneumonia and then tested positive for the coronavirus.