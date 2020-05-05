New York Attorney General investigated NBC news – Up News Info

A NBCUniversal spokesperson said the company is not aware of any investigation by the New York attorney general into allegations of sexual harassment, retaliation and gender discrimination.

the Daily mail and Variety He reported on an investigation Tuesday, a day after it was announced that Andrew Lack, president of NBC News and MSNBC, would be leaving the network at the end of the month.

Former NBC News presenter Linda Vester told the Daily mail that she was one of the women interviewed as part of the investigation, and said they wanted to know about any involvement Lack had in retaliation claims. In 2018, Vester accused unconditional Tom Brokaw of NBC News of making unwanted sexual advances, something he denied.

Variety He spoke to three women, including Vester, who said they were questioned by the office, and reported that several others were also interviewed. According to the publication, the investigation also included an investigation into allegations of retaliation against journalists who reported on the air about assaults and allegations of misconduct against Harvey Weinstein and Matt Lauer. The investigation was reported to have taken place over the course of months, but the status of the investigation was unclear.

A spokeswoman for New York Attorney General Letitia James declined to comment.

Lauer was abruptly fired as a co-host of Today in November 2017, but Lack and NBC News President Noah Oppenheim have strongly denied they were aware of the claims against him before that. The investigation also interviewed a woman who claimed she was harassed by former MSNBC host Chris Matthews and then faced retaliation, according to Variety. Matthews resigned as MSNBC host Hardball in March, after Laura Bassett wrote in GQ that he had "inappropriately flirted" with her prior to an appearance on his show, "making me feel awkward on air."

On Monday night, former NBC producer Rich McHugh told Tucker Carlson on Fox News that he was aware of an investigation by the New York attorney general.

“I've been looking for him for a story. It was the civil division of the New York attorney general's office, "McHugh said." We're not sure if it could lead to something criminal, but I know they've been investigating and interviewing employees for several months. " Carlson was about Lack's departure.

McHugh worked with Ronan Farrow, who he states in his book Catch and kill that Weinstein's story was assassinated due to Weinstein's pressure, including the fact that it would reveal claims about Lauer, then one of the network's star personalities.

When Catch and kill was published, Lack and Oppenheim denied the claims. Lack said Farrow "simply didn't have a story that met our broadcast standard or that of any major news organization." The NBCUniversal legal team concluded that news division management was unaware of the allegations against Lauer until the night before its completion, but following the release of Farrow's book, there were calls for an independent investigation, including MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

Cesar Conde, who had been president of NBCUniversal International Group, happened the fault. He will oversee NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.