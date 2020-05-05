New coronavirus disclosure explains why outbreaks worsened so quickly – BGR

French doctors studying cases with flu-like symptoms in Paris found that the first coronavirus patient was admitted to the hospital in mid-December 2019, more than a month before the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in France.

Research indicates that the disease may have started to spread throughout France even before that.

Research does not explain where this patient was infected, and the person had not visited China before showing flu-like symptoms.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

France is one of the European countries most affected by the new coronavirus, registering approximately 170,000 patients, of whom 25,201 had died at the time of writing this article. The number is not exact because France realized in mid-April that large numbers of residents and medical personnel living in nursing homes are likely to be infected, although not all have received the COVID-19 tests. On top of that, there may be thousands of other people who contracted the virus without showing any symptoms, so they were never recorded as COVID-19 positive, of course, the same hypothesis holds true for any country that has a local coronavirus outbreak.

France began looking at patients who may have died after developing flu-like symptoms beginning in December 2019, finding evidence that the first case of COVID-19 in the region may date back to the end of 2019, more than a month earlier than initially believed

The first cases of COVID-19 in France were reported on January 27, but the outbreak appeared to be under control until the end of February. It was then that the number of cases exploded in Europe. New data from Paris doctors state that the first cases of COVID-19 may have appeared in late December 2019. "Covid-19 was already spreading in France in late December 2019, one month before the first official cases in the country, "said a team from Groupe Hospitalier Paris Seine in Saint-Denis. The study was published Sunday in the International journal of antimicrobial agents, CNN reports.

Dr. Yves Cohen, an intensive care specialist, and his colleagues studied records of previous patients looking for undetected cases of COVID-19. The team analyzed all the cases that were admitted between December 2 and January 16 with symptoms similar to those of the flu. They then analyzed frozen samples from those patients and found that one man was actually infected with the new coronavirus.

"One sample was positive from a 42-year-old man born in Algeria, who lived in France for many years and worked as a fishmonger," the team said. "His last trip was in Algeria in August 2019."

%MINIFYHTMLb82823b8be4aa9c69859f5199d91334a14%

The man had not been to China and one of his children had been ill. The man also had asthma and type II diabetes, and was treated with antibiotics and released on December 29 after a favorable course after two days in the hospital. Her symptoms worsened for four days before returning to the emergency room with a cough that included blood, headache, and fever. Since the coronavirus symptoms take between 2 and 14 days to appear, the man could have been infected in mid-December. This could also explain why things got so bad, so fast: People may have been walking for weeks spreading the disease before anyone realized what was going on.

“Identifying the first infected patient is of great epidemiological interest, since it drastically changes our knowledge about SARS-VOC-2 and its spread in the country. Furthermore, the absence of a link to China and the lack of recent travel suggest that the disease was already spreading among the French population in late December 2019, "Cohen's team wrote." Our results strongly support these two assumptions, suggesting that many asymptomatic patients were not diagnosed during January 2020 and contributed to the spread of this epidemic. "

If verified, these conclusions could indicate that the models the country is running to mitigate the epidemic may not be accurate. What the study does not explain is where the patient may have contracted the infection.

A similar investigation came out of Italy a few days ago. A team of doctors discovered that the country's first COVID-19 patients may have gone unnoticed since January, but perhaps even before that. The first cases from Italy were confirmed on January 31, but they were two tourists from China. The first Italians to contract the disease were discovered on February 21. As is the case with the French study, Italians think that their first cases may not have come directly from China. Instead, the new coronavirus may have arrived in Italy from Germany.

American doctors also discovered that the first deaths after COVID-19 complications occurred in the first half of February, several weeks before what was believed at the time to be the first coronavirus death in the country.

Image source: Christophe Ena / AP / Shutterstock