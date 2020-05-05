Netflix releases trailer for the documentary & # 39; Becoming & # 39; from Michelle Obama

Home Entertainment Netflix releases trailer for the documentary & # 39; Becoming & #...

Netflix releases trailer for the documentary 'Becoming' from Michelle Obama

Netflix has released the trailer for the documentary Becoming by Michelle Obama.

Here is the description of the document, according to Netflix:

Converting is an intimate look at the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a time of profound change, not only for her personally but also for the country in which she and her husband served for eight shocking years in the White House. The film offers a rare and close look at his life, taking viewers behind the scenes as he embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divisions and the spirit of connection that occurs when open and honestly share our stories

