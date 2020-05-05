NeNe Leakes shows a new image during his video with Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr and some fans hate him.

The other day, NeNe Leakes made fans happy when she revealed that she was about to have a live conversation with Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr. Watch the full video he shared on his social media account.

His followers had all kinds of things to say about NeNe's new look. Gregg Leakes is also part of the NeNe video, as you will see below.

A fan said: ‘Something looks different on you Nee. I don't know if it's makeup … what is it? "

Someone else said 'These were the weirdest cocktails and conversations so far … Lamar at some point disconnected from the convo. enough not to read them. Very rare 🤷🏾‍♀️ ’

A follower said: ‘Hello, ms. NeNe you are so beautiful. I've been with you since the first episode. And i still love you. Girl, just do it and be happy 😊 ’

Someone else posted this: enjoyed I enjoyed this but thought Lamar was recovering from alcohol and drugs. I guess it was grape juice, "and a follower said," You should put Lamar and Sabrina's interview on your YouTube channel. "

One commenter wrote, "This interview was juicy." Great content, Nene! "And another Instagram installer posted this:" Are they going to have the baby or not? "Why is Nene as direct … as I am."

Someone else said to NeNe: enjoy I enjoy your cocktails and conversations. Very versatile and good themes. You have the energy and personality to have your own television show! "

Another follower said, "@neneleakes and @greggleakes made me laugh so much that I pee myself." This was a very real and good conversation. Thank you for the laughs I so badly needed. "

What did you think of this edition of Cocktails and Conversations?



