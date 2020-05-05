Neetu Kapoor thanks Mukesh and Nita Ambani for their unwavering support.

Neetu Kapoor has expressed his gratitude to the people who supported the Kapoor family during Rishi Kapoor's late treatment for leukemia. Neetu Kapoor took Instagram and shared a photo of herself with Rishi Kapoor, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani. She wrote: “For us as a family, the past two years have been a long journey. There were good days, there were a couple of bad days too … needless to say, he was full of excitement. But it is a journey that we could not have completed without the immeasurable love and support of the Ambani family. "

Neetu also mentioned how in the last seven months each member of the Ambani family went out of their way to care for Rishi Kapoor in every possible way. She wrote: "From making sure he was medically cared for, to making frequent personal visits to the hospital to fill him with love and care, to even taking our hand and comforting us when WE were afraid." He also added: “For Mukesh Bhai, Nita Bhabhi, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Isha, you have been our guardian angels in this long and hard experience, what we feel for you cannot be measured. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your selfless and endless support and care. We feel truly blessed to count him among our closest and dearest ones. "

%MINIFYHTML5347f582595d648caac0b5d953c3d9c812%

Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30 after fighting leukemia for two long years.