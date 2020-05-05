Nearly $ 1M dumped on the side of the road during the CHP chase in Central Valley – Up News Info San Francisco

LOS BANOS, Merced County (Up News Info / AP) – Almost $ 1 million in cash was dumped on a Central Valley highway during a police chase that ended in the arrest of two New York men who apparently planned to buy marijuana with the money, the California Highway Patrol said.

Frank Capraro, 23, and Desmond McDay, 25, both from Medford, were arrested Friday night, Merced Sun-Star reported.

It was not immediately clear if they had obtained lawyers.

The chase began shortly before 6:30 p.m. When a CHP officer attempted to stop one of the three black SUVs that appeared to be traveling together on Interstate 5 south of Los Banos in Merced County, authorities said.

During the chase, an SUV mounted on the lanes to block the patrol car, which maneuvered around it and continued to chase the first car, a Chevrolet Suburban.

The Suburban stopped at the shoulder of the road at one point and the driver got out, dropped two cardboard boxes, and then took off again before finally stopping, the CHP said.

The Suburban driver and a second SUV that stopped in traffic were stopped, but the SUV that had tried to block the officer escaped, authorities said.

The cardboard boxes contained $ 915,000 in cash, and a police dog alerted to the smell of drugs on the money, authorities said.

Officers also found walkie-talkies that drivers had apparently been using to communicate during the chase, the CHP said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.