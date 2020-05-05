NBCUniversal's Top 15 Executives Take 20% Salary Cut As Newly Restructured Company Describes Savings – Up News Info

NBC Universal CEO Jeff Shell and 15 other top executives will take a 20% pay cut as part of a broad set of cost-cutting initiatives to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Other employees will have a 3% cut which is kind of a pullback after an increase in March.

Here is the note that Shell sent to employees describing the new measures.

Hello everyone,

I know I've been communicating with you a lot lately, but so much has happened in the past few weeks that I wanted to send another update.

First, our news networks continue to do outstanding work, consistently offering important and innovative coverage at a time when our country needs it most. I was privileged to see this in person last week on my first visit to 30 Rock and Englewood Cliffs since the start of the pandemic. Spending time with our essential news and operations staff who kept us on the air for the past few weeks was a wonderful experience. I am very impressed, not only by this group specifically, but also in general by the way our company has transitioned to the new normal. I want to thank you all for your dedication and focus. My heart is also with those of you who have been directly affected by COVID. Our priority remains their safety and the safety of their families.

As you probably know, Comcast, our parent company, reported earnings for the first quarter on Thursday. The overall results were quite solid, driven primarily by Comcast's broadband business, but as you can imagine, the financial community was particularly focused on our vision for the future. This was my first time on the call, and I was pleased to have the opportunity to convey my confidence in our management team and my optimism for the long-term strength of our company after overcoming this crisis.

At NBCU, there is no doubt that the current environment is having a significant impact on our company's performance. While many parts of our television operation enjoy higher ratings, most segments of the company operate in a very difficult environment. Our theme parks are closed, most of our scripted television and film productions have ceased, sports programming (including the 2020 Olympics) has been delayed, and advertising revenue is starting to drop.

No one knows how long this will last, but we are very fortunate to have a stable, committed and united team. Our approach can be summarized as follows: (1) carefully analyze our business and implement structural changes that will make us stronger in the long term; (2) address our expense base, but do it logically, fairly and equitably in each of the businesses; and (3) continue innovating and investing in our future growth.

Partially to better address the first point, yesterday I announced a new structure for our television segments, combining our news networks under Cesar Conde and our television and entertainment broadcast platforms under Mark Lazarus. I believe that these changes not only put us in a position to become a more efficient company, but will also allow us to have a more coherent content strategy, thus strengthening our competitive position.

I want to sincerely thank Andy Lack, who decided to resign as part of this reorganization. For the past five years, Andy has oversaw award-winning breaking news coverage and excellent political reporting on NBC News, and has helped power MSNBC on one of the most viewed networks on all of cable. Their hard work and many achievements have made the company proud.

Cesar is an outstanding manager who has overseen Telemundo's rise to the number one network in Spanish. Under his leadership, Telemundo's news division has greatly expanded its exemplary news coverage both nationally and locally.

Mark is one of the industry's most experienced television executives, with extensive experience in virtually every area of ​​the entertainment ecosystem. He is the perfect leader for our newly formed television and broadcast group.

In addition to structure, to address the depth of this crisis and its impact on our company, we must also address our cost base. As you know, I have asked my leadership team to work with human and financial resources to find cost savings for each of their respective businesses. Some of the options are straightforward, such as cutting travel and entertainment budgets or outside consultants, while others will be more challenging.

And while we don't believe in a one-size-fits-all approach, we plan to take a couple of actions across the company. As a first step, the main leaders who make up the Executive Committee volunteered to reduce their salaries by 20%. We also plan to reverse the most recent salary increases for our exempt employees who have wages greater than $ 100,000. For the vast majority of you, this means reversing the recent merit surge that took effect in early March. This reversal will be implemented gradually in early June. It does not include our Parks employees, since they have already taken salary reduction measures. Because there are nuances based on the terms of your employment and the location of your country, all employees will receive follow-up information as we get closer to June. We know that these changes are difficult and we look forward to getting to the other side of this crisis as quickly as possible so that we can resume our growth.

But even as we deal with the growing effects of this crisis, I couldn't be prouder of the creativity and innovative spirit of our leaders and employees.

On the side of the film, with the cinemas closed, we launched Trolls: world tour in PVOD with great success, as the digital revenue of the film exceeded the amount generated from all the national theatrical production of the original Trolls. While our decision to release Trolls: world tour At PVOD it was not without controversy, for me the important thing is that we were able to provide entertainment to our fans who are trapped at home, at the same time that we experimented with changes that we hope will strengthen our business in the long term.

Another recent highlight is Peacock's April 15 launch on Comcast markets. We're already getting ahead of our internal forecast for monthly active users and time spent viewing. Importantly, we are still on track for a national launch in July.

And last week we issued a new Parks and recreation special, which not only attracted a large audience and created a unique opportunity for advertisers, but also raised a lot of money for Feeding America.

I understand that this is a difficult time and that many of you may feel anxious. I also know that some of the spending and compensation measures we plan to take have real-life implications and make things even more difficult. I want to thank each of you in advance for your understanding, endurance and hard work. Going through moments like this reminds me of the great company we have and, with your help, I know we can get through this even stronger.

Jeff shell

Executive Director