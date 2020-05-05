NBC News chief Andy Lack on corporate restructuring

NEW YORK (AP) – NBC News chief Andy Lack is leaving after a corporate restructuring announced Monday that places Telemundo executive César Conde in charge of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC.

The foul play was revealed when Jeff Shell, new CEO of NBC Universal, outlined a new corporate governance plan. In addition to Conde's elevation, Shell is giving extensive powers over NBC's entertainment properties to Mark Lazarus, who oversaw NBC Sports.

Lack, 72, had two careers as head of NBC News, the first as president of NBC News from 1993 to 2001, and joined the company as president of news in 2015.

NBC News' flagships "NBC Nightly News,quot; and "Today,quot; generally rank second after ABC in the audience, but are strongest among the lucrative young advertising demographic. MSNBC has gained popularity, often second only to the Fox News Channel as the second most popular cable news network each week.

However, the news division was embarrassed when Ronan Farrow brought his report on the disgraced Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein to the New Yorker and complained that his bosses on NBC showed little interest in his work. NBC said the Farrow footage was not ready for broadcast.

Farrow won a Pulitzer Prize for his work on the Weinstein case, and the restructuring was announced when this year's Pulitzers were awarded.

Fox News Channel's failure to sign Megyn Kelly in a big-money deal turned out to be a high-profile failure.

Conde's appointment as president of the NBC Universal News Group puts him in charge of NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Under the old structure, Lack did not supervise CNBC. The individual presidents, Noah Oppenheim on NBC News, Phil Griffin on MSNBC and Mark Hoffman on CNBC, remain.

Lazarus becomes president of NBC Universal Television and Streaming, putting him in charge of NBC's broadcast division, entertainment cable networks like Bravo and the US. USA, and the new Peacock streaming service.