National CineMedia losses widen, sales drop while theaters remain closed – Up News Info

The country's largest motion picture advertising network, National CineMedia, saw rising losses and falling sales as theater chains closed for part of the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue fell 16% to $ 65 million and net losses increased to $ 3.7 million, or 5 cents per diluted share, from $ 1.1 million, or 1 cent, the prior year. It is the last sad story in the exhibition business to emerge in this earning season. Marcus, the fourth largest chain in the country, said today that it abruptly changed to red during the first quarter. At the largest theater group, AMC Entertainment, the business was so disrupted that it couldn't even present quarterly results, but it postpones them until the summer.

"While 2020 got off to a good start, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting temporary theater closings have posed unprecedented challenges for our business and our film partners. The crisis has forced us to adjust our business focus to generate liquidity and continue to compete aggressively in the video advertising market so that we can start operating when theaters reopen. Fortunately, we believe that our available cash, combined with outstanding accounts receivable and the highly variable nature of our operating costs, are well positioned to support this disruption in our business, "said National CineMedia CEO Tom Lesinski.

The results were significantly affected by the closings, as attendance at the theater was lower than expected from March, initially when the public was told to practice social distancing, and then when theaters were closed after orders home stay issued by state and local governments. Almost all theaters remain closed and it is unclear when they will reopen, although some have said they are optimistic for a goal in late June or July.

In this situation, cash to keep the doors open is key. The company noted that it reduced an additional $ 110 million in its revolving line of credit, increasing the company's balance of cash and marketable securities to $ 215. Its available $ 132 million in cash will be used to finance operations during the period of reduction of expected cash flows. It also has some $ 114 million in outstanding business receivables from customers, of which approximately $ 66.7 million has been collected as of yesterday.

The company said that since it cannot be advertised in theaters, it will not generate any revenue in the theater for as long as the theaters are closed. All of your theater access fees, network affiliate payments, and Platinum Spot revenue share payments depend on attendance, active displays, and sales. and, therefore, will not be incurred during the time the theaters are closed. The company has been working to preserve Beyond preserving cash, other measures it has taken include:

It temporarily suspended approximately one-third of the staff and temporarily reduced the pay of the remaining employees by up to 50%, which together reduced salary spending by 50%;

Temporarily reduced the cash compensation of the Company's Board of Directors by 20%;

Non-essential operating expenses suspended;

Hiring freeze implemented;

Temporarily suspended the 401K Employee Matching Program;

Completed or deferred certain non-essential capital expenses;

Contacted with our owners, vendors, and other business partners to manage, defer, and / or reduce certain costs during outages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and

It introduced an active cash management process, which, among other things, requires CEO approval of all outgoing payments.

"We believe that the exhibition industry has historically performed well during recessions, and management remains optimistic, but cannot guarantee, that the network's founding members and affiliates will recover and attendance figures will benefit from accumulated social demand as housing shrinks and people seek union with a return to normalcy, "the company said.