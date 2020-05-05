Nat Geo's Mercury 7 drama series moves to Disney + for fall premiere – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Upcoming National Geographic Channel series The right thing will become a Disney + original. The period drama, starring Patrick J. Adams and Jake McDorman, will premiere in the fall under the Nat Geo brand on the SVOD platform. Adapted from Tom Wolfe's best-selling nonfiction account from the early days of the US space program. USA, The right thing It is produced by Leonardo DiCaprio's Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

The first Nat Geo Disney + show, docu series The world according to Jeff Goldblum, It also received authorization for the linear cable network before migrating to Disney + to become one of the platform's original offerings at launch. The right thing marks Nat Geo's first scripted original series for Disney +. It will provide the platform with a high-end original drama series in the fall, when streamers will feel the effects of the current coronavirus-related production shutdown with less and less volume of new originals.

The eight episodes The right thing Examine what would become America's first reality show, as ambitious astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that could kill or make them immortal. The two men at the center of the story are Major John Glenn (Adams), a revered test pilot, and a family man committed to unwavering principles, and Lt. Commander Alan Shepard (McDorman), one of the best test pilots. in the history of the Navy.

At the height of the Cold War in 1959, the Soviet Union dominates the space race. To combat a national feeling of fear and decline, the US government. USA Conceive NASA's Mercury Project, starting a space race with the Soviets and turning instant celebrities into a handful of the army's most successful test pilots. These people, who are known as Mercury Seven, become heroes long before they have accomplished a single heroic act. The best engineers in the nation estimate that it takes several decades to reach outer space. They are given two years. (Watch a behind-the-scenes video with footage from the series below.)

The rest of the Mercury Seven includes Lt. Gordon Cooper (Colin O & # 39; Donoghue), the youngest of the seven selected to everyone's surprise; Wally Schirra (Aaron Staton), a competitive pilot with a knack for jokes; Scott Carpenter (James Lafferty), a man with a soul that the other astronauts called "The Poet"; Deke Slayton (Micah Stock), a taciturn but incredibly intelligent pilot and engineer; and Gus Grissom, (Michael Trotter), a mindless test pilot who eventually becomes the second man in space.

"This true story of scientific innovation and human perseverance could not be more timely," said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks. "National Geographic The right thing It is an aspirational story of exploration, ambition, determination, and resilience and reminds us that human beings can achieve the extraordinary when united by a common purpose. This series offers a compelling behind-the-scenes look at the flawed but heroic astronauts of Mercury 7 and we are delighted that you have found your perfect home at Disney +. "

The rest of The right thingThe ensemble cast includes Nora Zehetner as Annie Glenn, John Glenn's wife and childhood girlfriend who has a speech disability that can sometimes make communication difficult; Eloise Mumford as Trudy Cooper, the wife of Gordon Cooper and a successful pilot, with her rocky marriage to Gordon causing conflict throughout the season; and Shannon Lucio as Louise Shepard, the devoted and suffering wife of Alan Shepard.

Patrick Fischler plays Bob Gilruth, a soft-spoken rocket scientist who is the partner of the most daring Chris Kraft, played by Eric Ladin. They are critical members of NASA's space task force. Danny Strong stars as John "Shorty" Powers, NASA's ubiquitous public relations man, who constantly takes astronauts on joyous delivery trips; Josh Cooke plays Loudon Wainwright Jr., the star reporter for LIFE magazine, who is tasked with writing the biographies of the seven astronauts and takes a closer look at what's really going on.

"As our audiences around the world turn to Disney + for inspiration and optimism, we believe that the real-life heroism of Mercury 7 will show the tenacity of the human spirit and inspire a new generation to reach for the stars," he said. Ricky Strauss. , President, Content and Marketing, Disney +. "The wonderful team of National Geographic storytellers, Warner Horizon Scripted Television and Appian Way have created a compelling and entertaining story and we are honored to give it a global home as the first original Disney + series scripted by National Geographic."

DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson are executive producers, along with showrunner Mark Lafferty. Chris Long directed and executed the first episode. Will Staples and Howard Korder are also executive producers. Thelma Schoonmaker and Danny Strong are consulting producers. Michael Hampton directed this project on behalf of Appian Way and is a co-producer.

"Tom Wolfe's book brilliantly captured a critical moment in American history that really resonated with all of us on Appian Way and Nat Geo," said Davidson. "Disney + is the perfect partner to present this story of what it takes to really accomplish something extraordinary, but also the personal costs of that ambition."

Lafferty added, "The right thing It evokes the wonder and wonder of the moment when we escape the limits of our only home and venture into the unknown. But the program is as much about who we are today as it is about our historical achievements. At a time when the world is facing significant challenges, this story reminds us that what seems impossible today can become tomorrow's triumph. "