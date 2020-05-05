NASA rates Blue Origin higher than SpaceX for landings on Artemis Moon – BGR

SpaceX gets a "Fair,quot; rating from NASA for Artemis mission contracts, while Blue Origin has a "Very Good,quot; rating.

NASA selected SpaceX, Blue Origin and Dynetics as their partners for the upcoming Artemis missions.

SpaceX may be the undisputed leader in commercial space flight, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will be the most capable when it comes to landing on the Moon, a new NASA assessment reveals. Last week, NASA announced the trio of companies it is partnering with to help send astronauts to the moon for the first time in decades. Those companies were SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Dynetics.

However, as Space news NASA reportedly does not see SpaceX in the same light as its two pairs. SpaceX has long been a partner with NASA, but in terms of the company's role in Artemis's upcoming lunar missions, the space agency is apparently skeptical.

As expected, NASA evaluated all of its potential partners by choosing who it would dedicate money to for the next missions to the Moon. Blue Origin received a "Very Good,quot; mark from NASA in its management rating and "Fair,quot; in its technical rating, indicating that the company is capable and can trust that it can exert its weight when it comes to developing a module landing capable of sending humans to the lunar surface. Dynetics received "Very Good,quot; on both counts. SpaceX? Not that much.

NASA was only able to muster technical and managerial ratings of "Acceptable,quot; for SpaceX, making it the weakest of the group. NASA's assessment offers detailed reasoning as to why it believes SpaceX could be a risky partner for Artemis's missions, and much of it is related to the many delays the company has suffered in the past.

Despite SpaceX's past history of successful past performance and relevant relevant experience in developing complex hardware for space flight, the SEP also evaluated SpaceX's proposal to have significant weakness in the area of ​​past performance that I consider notable. Specifically, SpaceX's performance record on two relevant contracts: its commercial crew contract for the development of its human-rated Crew Dragon vehicle and its Air Force Orbital / Suborbital 3 Program (OSP-3) contract for development Falcon Heavy Launch Vehicle: Both exhibited considerable delays in schedule.

The evaluation (PDF) notes that these delays "decreased confidence (from NASA's Source Evaluation Panel) in SpaceX's ability to successfully execute its proposed HLS development program." The document goes on to point out that these past delays can be positive, as the "lessons learned,quot; from those projects may allow the company to successfully deliver on the new promises.

Image Source: John Raoux / AP / REX / Shutterstock