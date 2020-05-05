Napa Man shot at police, killed after Walmart robbery wanted to commit "suicide by police,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – A man apparently intended to commit "police suicide,quot; after a robbery last month at a Walmart store, Napa County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday.

Brandan Nylander, 24, of Napa, broke a glass case with a hammer at a Napa Walmart store to steal shotgun shells, then threw a hammer that hit a Walmart employee and then led the police to chase a three minute vehicle.

The sheriff's office released the last 20 seconds of the video of the chase that started after 2 p.m. Tuesday. robbery on April 24. The video shows Nylander stopping his car at a closed door at the Napa County Airport at 2030 Airport Road.

When Nylander gets out of the driver's seat of his car with the shotgun, he turns around and briefly confronts the two officers who parked behind his car.

%MINIFYHTML15d16cc6e9a2755e34780752408daef912%

Sheriff's Deputy Greg Lee fires two shots that miss Nylander. The suspect turns to walk to the front of his car with the shotgun in his left hand and arms raised at shoulder height. He is then hit by two more shots by Lee and falls to the ground.

Napa County Sheriff John Robertson said a shot hit Nylander in the buttocks and the fatal shot hit Nylander near his skull.

Nylander left his family a suicide note, and his "accumulated actions,quot; before his death also indicated that he intended to end his life, Robertson said.

Two rounds Nylander stole from Walmart were still in his shotgun, and he drove erratically after the robbery until he got out of his car and pointed the shotgun at officers, Robertson said.

Robertson said Nylander said nothing during the shooting involving the officer.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.