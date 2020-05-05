"Much more difficult than I thought,quot; – Up News Info Detroit

All get up You will venture into entirely new territory when the show airs its first season finale and first "digital production,quot; episode on Monday, May 4. Because COVID-19 discontinued production in person, the case and the team were able to team up to put together an episode entirely through online video chat.

Up News Info Local's Matt Weiss spoke to series star Simone Missick to discuss the show's season finale and the challenges of filming an episode via video chat.

MW: Hi simone howare you holding on with everything

YE: I can not complain!

MW: That's good, happy to hear it. WWe're all doing a little bit of a different interview today zoomed in onand that U.SekEpisode s episode of All get up it's a little bit different too the first virtual episode of the show. Cand you talk about what went through your mind when they told you that we are going to do a virtual episode?

YE: Wwhen they first read us your idea of ​​the script. AWe were all super excited. We immediately thought, one the concept sounds very important, timely. Tthey were able to capture what each character's personality is and what would happen during a pandemic, so we were all excited. meit wasn't until we started doing technology location scouts and scouts and hair and makeup meetings where meI'm looking at you how can you do this. Twhen i was like, ‘oh this is so much harder than me thought "[laughs]

meit wasn't until we started shooting and I would be exhausted after about five hours of work. said, ‘oh it's because i'm doing 13 jobs, including acting. ’ meIt was definitely a challenge. meit was a lot of hard work. Tthere were many times when we had to discover technology. A the scene that was supposed to start at 10 a.m. it wouldn't start until 11 because we couldn't connect an actress camera or microphone or the signal was weak.

Tdespite everything we keep laughing. Wwe continue to appreciate the fact that we were working. TThere are many people here who are out of work right now, especially as actors. Sor, for us to get the fortune of being able to do a theatrical season finale and do it this way that is historical. meit was a blessingt was not lost in U.S.

MW: Also, very relatable for the average of nine to five offices employee too. I think we all had a problem with video chat. Many people accidentally become silent …

YE: Yes, we definitely have a moment where episode, and came for real life. Ruthie Ann Miles, she play sherry. Sshe accidentally forgot not to silence herself, so we would be doing this whole scene, everything is perfect, everyone's signal is at that time we would do it do is look and see his mouth going with No sound.

They are all like Ruthie you have to silence. They he finally wrote it on the episode and used that take where you like to talk about that fact. I'm sure, like you said, a lot of people are making videos meetings from home. ORyour family have a video call every day at 4 o'clock to pray together and catch up and make sure everyone is fine and has what they need. I think we are all becoming video chat experts.

MW: Wlike that difficult bonding with the actors and playing with each other doing it across the screen when you're used to being around someone?

YE: Their so interesting because we have been working together for a year. There was something very comfortableIn g about having this family that we have on the other side of the screen. There were times when we are doing the full court scenes and all the regulars of the series have been there since the initial pilot. meWe felt like we were in the room together even though we were talking through a cameramera because acting is about listening. AND Yes, A lot is about being able to touch each other and feel the energy of the other person.. WWe really have become so strong during this timeNorth Dakota close like a cast and like family.

meI felt comforting in the midst of what we are all going through tor being able to have something that felt normal. WWe have some really amazing guest actors in this episode, a gentleman named Moe McRae, who really played my husband, or I played his wife on another show. Sor, it was nice to meet someone across the room, you know the screen that I know personally, and his wife plays his girlfriend at the show. Wwhich is great. Twhen I have my husband on the show and obviously I know that guy. How strange is the look of the screen, it still felt like we were there with one another.

MW: ANDyou spoke before you had to put on makeup, light up and all that. Wlike her husband, her de facto lighting type and gu cameraand?

YE: No, he was definitely my set furniture motor. Wwhenever he needed something brought from another part of the house, he would definitely step in and help, but for the most part we all did it on our own. HWe had to shoot one day and I was definitely there to help you make sure the settings were correct because I've gotten so used to it.

For the most part, no, it was me and obviously the other 30 or 50 people who were sitting in the virtual video village saying, ‘hey you know your beam to do this and you need this closer computer screen for sound’. WDefinitely had about a third of our crew that would still be working. Jnot on set. Just on the virtual set. Tthe hat was cute because we weren't completely alone.

MW: So after all that work wWhat can you tell us about this week?’episode s? When of all the microphones were from the UNmuted and when everyone was connected and had their lighting, What are we really going to see??

YE: [Laughs] ANDyou will see that these characters do not fall through the technology of how it works, hHow can i solve this?as much as you see them trying to do their job in light of the pandemic. I think that's really cool.. I mean there have been a couple of different shows that have made use of this technology. mehas been mocking technology and watching parodies about it. This is really how these people handle this crisis. HHow can they continue to seek justice in Los Angeles during a time of pandemic when so many people are vulnerable?.

WWhen the rights of people who have trials still have to be fulfilled and, at the same time, hour, we have to keep people safe. ORyour show, U.S walk a fine line between humor and drama. ANDyou will definitely see that in this episode. Ppeople facing crisis can sometimes be fun. WDefinitely walk that fine line. Then in the end is hopeful, It makes you feel good. Which is aAnother objective that our program has. WWe want you to take this trip with us and get on this roller coaster or Lolacoaster how we would like to call him affectionately. AAt the end of the day it feels like that There is hope because there.

MW: Plus of time is a fine line between comedy and tragedy balancing those two. WWhat does it mean to you to be able to bring people that comedy and that distraction from what is really happening in the world right now for the moment they sit down to watch All get up?

YE: ME, like most people, he spends a lot of time watching showss. yesentrance shows. Ccatching up reality TV that I would never have time to watch. WWhen I see these things, it is inevitable that I look and go, ‘oh that's BC before crown. & # 39; You are watching people in restaurants and hugging each other and drinking and going to the movies and you're like that before Corona. Like, ‘Oh my God. ’

There is a feeling of, It's a gift, it is a blessing to be able to give people something to follow that journey, distract themselves and entertain themselves. by to feel close to what they are going through right now. For feel present and in the moment. For not feel like a distant moment that they took for granted five weeks ago versus where you are today. HNow you can live in the moment and still be grateful and acknowledge that there are some good things that are coming out of this tragedy.. meIt just feels great to give people something timely..

too to say goodbye to our audience for this season. Tthis is our season finale. meIt wasn't what we planned, but it's great to be able to fire them until the second season.. Hopefully!

MW: Well that is everything me to have for you today Simone. TThanks a lot. meIt has been a pleasure to talk with you meI really want to the episode Monthnday ​​night.

YE: TThank youMatt It was great talking to you!

Tune in for the season finale one of All get up Monday, May 4 at 9:00 p.m. ET / PT, only on Up News Info and broadcast on Up News Info All Access.

