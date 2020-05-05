Momentum Lands Sundance Drama 'Black Bear' Starring Aubrey Plaza – Up News Info

Momentum Pictures has collected the distribution rights in the United States of the film starring Aubrey Plaza-Christopher Abbott-Sarah Gadon, Black bear, the suspense meta-drama written and directed by Lawrence Michael Levine. The image, which premiered earlier this year at Sundance 2020, follows a couple facing off against a guest out of town. Suffering from writer's block, the guest seeks solace in the woods, but instead finds herself in the center of a twisted love triangle.

The release date will be announced at a later date.

During his visit to Up News Info's Sundance studio in January, Levin discussed the momentum of the film. "I wanted to do something more unusual and spontaneous," Levin told Up News Info, sharing that he was inspired by his sister artist's spontaneous approach when it comes to her creative process.

Black Bear was produced by Julie Christeas and Jonathan Blitstein of Tandem Pictures, Richard J Bosner (Blue Creek Pictures), Levine, Sophia Takal, Marina Grasic and Jai Khanna of Oakhurst, and Plaza.

The acquisition agreement was negotiated by CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers.